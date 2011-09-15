DOHA, Sept 15 Sudan's central bank governor asked Arab countries on Thursday to deposit funds in the country's central bank and commercial banks following its recent split into two countries, he said.

"I have requested the governors to deposit some reserves in the central bank and also in Sudanese commercial banks," Mohamed Kheir al-Zubeir told Reuters after a meeting of Arab central bankers in Qatar's capital.

Zubeir said he did not ask for a precise amount, but said: "We of course need about $4 billion for this year."

The North has lost 75 percent of the country's oil production of 500,000 barrels a day after South Sudan gained independence in July, thanks to a 2005 peace deal that ended decades of civil war. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Martin Dokoupil)