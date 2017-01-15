KHARTOUM Jan 15 Sudan said on Sunday it would
extend a unilateral ceasefire in fighting with rebels in the
country's warring regions to six months, state news agency SUNA
reported.
The move comes after the United States said on Friday it
would lift a 20-year-old trade embargo against Sudan, but would
wait 180 days before doing so to see whether Sudan acts further
to improve its human rights record and resolve political and
military conflicts, including in warring regions such as Darfur.
Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir asked the
government at a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to prepare
procedures to "accommodate for the positive impact of the United
States lifting sanctions," SUNA reported.
Al-Bashir on Jan. 1 had already extended the ceasefire, in
place since October, by just one month.
The United States said on Friday it would also unfreeze
Sudan's assets and remove financial sanctions as a response to
Khartoum's cooperation in fighting Islamic State and other
groups.
The latest outbreak of fighting between the army and rebels
in Kordofan and Blue Nile broke out in 2011, when adjacent South
Sudan declared independence. Conflict in Darfur began in 2003
when mainly non-Arab tribes took up arms against Sudan's
Arab-led government.
Sudan previously announced short-term truces in these
regions in June and October 2016, which were followed by a
fall-off in fighting in the southern Blue Nile and Kordofan
regions but continued clashes in Darfur.
Sudan's economic problems have been building since the south
seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of oil output,
the main source of foreign currency and government income.
Following the sanctions announcement Sudan said on Saturday
that it would review its monetary and exchange rate policies to
attract new foreign investment but did not provide further
details.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing
by Susan Fenton)