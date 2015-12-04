Dec 4 Sudan's central bank has phased out its
main liquidity tool used by domestic lenders to an external
fund, a move it hopes can serve as a model for other countries
aiming to tackle a scarcity of sharia-compliant money market
instruments.
Islamic banks have grown faster than conventional ones
across the Middle East and southeast Asia, but they largely lack
liquidity management tools which the industry views as essential
for its long-term health and viability.
Demand for such tools is greater in markets like Sudan,
which in 1983 became the first country to require its entire
banking system to comply with Islamic principles, banning the
charging of interest and outright monetary speculation.
There are 28 Islamic banks in Sudan which hold an estimated
$10.7 billion in assets, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The central bank has issued Islamic certificates to address
banks' liquidity needs, with the ministry of finance issuing
Islamic bonds of its own.
In 2011, however, the introduction of a real-time settlement
system led Sudanese banks to accumulate large amounts of central
bank certificates, said Mohamed Ismat Yahya, deputy manager of
banking operations.
"There has been a staggering stockpile of these
certificates," Yahya said on the sidelines of an industry
conference in Bahrain.
"It was important for us to find other solutions to help
banks manage their liquidity management away from the central
bank."
To address this, a liquidity management fund was launched in
September of last year, a special purpose vehicle jointly owned
by Sudanese lenders and managed by Financial Investment Bank.
The fund has seen a 25 percent increase in capital since its
launch to reach 1 billion Sudanese pounds, Yahya said, adding
that the central bank is no longer involved in daily liquidity
requirements of banks except as a lender of last resort.
"We feel that this experience should be carefully studied
and be proposed in other jurisdictions."
Member banks are required to put in capital with a minimum
cash contribution of 40 percent, with the remaining 60 percent
to be contributed in the form of securities.
Only a handful of countries have widely-used Islamic
interbank tools, with Malaysia and Bahrain developing
sharia-compliant alternatives to repurchase agreements.
In July, Islamic banks in Indonesia launched a standard
contract template for similar interbank tools.
