UPDATE 1-Perrigo sells Tysabri royalty stream for up to $2.85 bln
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
CAIRO Dec 15 Sudan appointed on Sunday a new central bank governor, the state's SUNA news agency said.
"President Omar Hassan al-Bashir issued a decree to appoint Abdel Rahman Hassan, head of (Khartoum's state-run) Omdurman National Bank since 2006, as new central bank governor," SUNA said in a statement. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Khaled Abdel Aziz, writing by Yasmine Saleh)
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
Feb 28 Australian shares were expected to open mixed on Tuesday with materials stocks set to gain on iron ore and copper prices, while the market remains tepid in anticipation of U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to boost economic growth. The share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to 5699 points, a 25.2-point premium/discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark index ended 0.3 percent lower on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Peruvian State Banks https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894295 NEW YORK, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new report titled 'Peer Review: Peruvian State Banks' following a peer review of the international scale ratings of four state-owned financial institutions in Peru. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. The report highlights the