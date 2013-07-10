* Some Chinese clothing traders unpaid for sales to Sudan
* Sudan importers struggle to secure dollars to pay for
goods
* Any retreat in Chinese investment would be major risk for
Sudan
By Ulf Laessing
OMDURMAN, Sudan, July 10 When Chinese clothing
wholesaler Chan Cui Xiao signed a deal with a Sudanese
businessman to export colourful bed sheets to the African
country he was confident of making good money.
A few months later he is in serious financial trouble - he
shipped his goods to Sudan but did got paid and has rushed to
the country to try to track down his local business partner.
The Sudanese had sent him credit and bank financing letters,
and as Chan had done business that way in Egypt and other Arab
countries he thought it was safe to export his goods.
"I made a loss of $200,000 but have been unable to find the
Sudanese guy. The phone number and address he gave me seem
wrong," said Chan, sitting in a stuffy clothing store run by a
fellow Chinese in the town of Omdurman, north of Khartoum.
Chan is not alone in losing money. There are at least 10
Chinese clothing wholesalers in Omdurman's dusty fashion market
who say they have not been paid by Sudanese partners. Some of
them have come over from China to sell off their merchandise
from stalls set up in front of the single-storey white brick
buildings that line the unpaved market street.
Others are busy filing legal suits, although a weak Sudanese
legal system means they probably stand little chance of getting
their money back, analysts say.
Sudan has been scrambling to contain an economic crisis
since it lost the bulk of its oil production when South Sudan
seceded in 2011. As oil revenues were the main source of budget
income and of foreign exchange reserves needed to pay for
imports, many Sudanese importers are now struggling to get their
hands on dollars to pay foreign suppliers.
Financial losses cited by Chinese traders and businessmen
raise concern about the African country's ability to revive its
economy.
China is Sudan's main trading partner and its lifeline as
Western firms have shunned the country since a U.S. trade
embargo was introduced in 1997 over Sudan's human rights record.
It bans firms operating in the United States from doing business
with Sudan.
Chinese firms, undeterred by conflicts, corruption and
galloping inflation in Sudan, are building transport and
telecommunications infrastructure and supply the country with
consumer staples from soap to power sockets to underwear and
rice.
There is no sign yet that bigger Chinese companies are
pulling out, but if financial problems continue to increase the
risk of doing business, that could slow or even jeopardize
Sudan's plan to attract more foreign investment to develop its
mineral and agricultural resources and overcome international
isolation.
HOTEL SLUMP
At a high-level bilateral meeting in Beijing last month,
state media from both countries praised the depth of ties.
But for many private Chinese entrepreneurs, most of whom
came after the end of Sudan's civil war in 2005, Sudan's
depleted finances are creating a difficult business environment.
"We hardly have any projects in Sudan anymore and are now
moving staff to Kenya where business is much better," said the
head of a mid-sized private Chinese building company.
He asked not to be named as he fears problems with the
Sudanese government, which still owes his company money for
construction work for ministries in Khartoum over the past two
years.
"We used to have 40 Chinese staff. Now we're just 10," he
said, sitting in his office in a large but mostly deserted
building in southern Khartoum. "Sudan is no longer an important
market for us."
China, though, does have an interest in Sudan overcoming its
economic crisis as it has investments in South Sudan's oil
production, which has to be exported through Sudan.
Sudan resumed oil exports last month - after a 16-month
shutdown due to a row with South Sudan over pipeline fees - with
the sale of a cargo of oil produced by China National Petroleum
Corp, which dominates the oil industry in both countries.
In January, China extended a $1.5 billion loan to Sudan via
state-run China Development Bank to help shore up
public finances and the Sudanese economy, which shrank 10
percent last year, according to World Bank data.
Chinese firms, especially state enterprises, still have a
lot of business in Sudan, part of Beijing's strategic drive
across Africa to secure resources for its vast economy. As well
as oil, they have invested in farmland projects and are doing
exploration work in the mining sector.
Sudan's state airport operator has just won a $700 million
loan from China's state-run Export Import Bank to
build a new airport in Khartoum - one of the largest industrial
projects in the country in recent years.
Still, bilateral trade has been falling. China's exports and
imports to and from Sudan, which totalled $11.5 billion in 2011,
amounted to just $3.3 billion in the January-November period of
2012, according to official Chinese data.
The drop in oil trade accounted for much of that decline.
But even while the oil industry has been shut down trade has
continued to fall. In the first five months of this year,
Chinese exports to Sudan fell 8 percent from a year earlier to
$1.7 billion, the data shows.
Hoteliers in Khartoum are feeling the impact from a drop in
Chinese and other Asian business travelers.
Hotels were double- or even triple-booked from 2005 until
2011 when the economy was flush with oil revenues, sparking a
building boom. Several new hotels have now opened but many are
suffering in the downturn, exacerbated by the exit of most
United Nations' staff and aid workers with southern secession.
"We used to have an occupancy rate of much more than 50
percent," said Liu Sui Qin, owner of a hotel near the former
U.N. headquarters in Khartoum. "Now it's 20 or 30 percent and
prices for a single room have halved to around $40."
Liu came to Sudan 13 years ago from Beijing with her husband
who opened a Chinese orthopedic clinic, but she is now
pessimistic about business prospects here.
"Maybe we'll wait one or two years. If things don't improve
we'll go back to Beijing," she said, playing with her daughter
in the hotel lobby.
At least the hotel is still turning a small profit, in sharp
contrast to the fashion traders trying to sell off shirts,
trousers and bed sheets in Omdurman market.
"It was my biggest mistake coming to Sudan," said Li Kong
Kai, who is trying to sell bed sheets in the sweltering heat
after her Sudanese partner failed to pay for an order she had
already shipped to Khartoum. "I paid $95,000 for my wares and
hope to recoup some losses and then go back home."
(Additional reporting by Fiona Li and Michael Martina in
Beijing; Editing by Susan Fenton)