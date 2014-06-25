KHARTOUM, June 25 The Sudanese Foreign Ministry
summoned the American and South Sudanese ambassadors on
Wednesday after a Christian-convert woman attempted to travel to
the United States using documents issued by the embassy of South
Sudan, Sudan's top security service said on its official
Facebook page.
Mariam Yahya Ibrahim, 27, who was released from death row on
Monday, was detained as she and her family sought to fly out of
Khartoum on Tuesday. Her lawyer Mohaned Mostafa told Reuters
that she is expected to stay in police custody for 24 hours.
"The airport passport police arrested Abrar after she
presented emergency travel documents issued by the South
Sudanese embassy and carrying an American visa," Sudan's
National Intelligence and Security Services' media department
said On Facebook, referring to Ibrahim by her Muslim name.
"The Sudanese authorities considered (the action) a criminal
violation, and the Foreign Ministry summoned the American and
South Sudanese ambassadors," it added.
