* South Sudan denies involvement in assault
* Khartoum, Juba at odds over oil exports, border disputes
By Hereward Holland
JUBA, Feb 27 Rebel groups in Sudan said on
Monday they had captured a Sudanese army garrison near the
border with South Sudan in an operation that Khartoum blamed on
the south's army.
The rebels said in a statement they killed 130 members of
the government forces in the attack. The figure could not be
independently verified.
The South Sudan government said none of its forces were
involved, but the assault fuelled tensions between the
neighbours already at odds over oil exports and border disputes.
Any involvement of southern forces would have violated a
non-aggression pact signed by the two sides this month.
The clashes on Sunday took place in the South Kordofan
province on Sudan's side of the ill-defined border with South
Sudan, a flashpoint between the two countries.
The newly formed rebel umbrella group Sudan Revolutionary
Front (SRF) said its forces were behind the assault on the
military post around Lake Obyad, which lies near the boundary.
The SRF was formed last year between the Sudan People's
Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), who operate in South
Kordofan and Blue Nile states, and the Justice and Equality
Movement (JEM), based in Darfur in the west of Sudan.
"It is a victory, the first victory under the umbrella of
the SRF to have two forces fighting together," SRF spokesman
Arnu Ngutulu Lodi told Reuters by telephone.
The SPLM-N's fighters fought alongside the forces of what is
now the south's ruling SPLM during Sudan's civil war that ended
with a peace deal in 2005 and led to southern secession in 2011.
The SPLM-N says it cut ties with the South after
independence, but Khartoum accuses Juba of continuing to provide
military and financial support to the rebels.
According to Lodi, the SRF captured hundreds of machine
guns, dozens of heavy artillery and 200 vehicles from the
Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), although he said it was too early
to provide a number of casualties from either side.
Both countries trade accusations of supporting insurgents in
each other's territory. Tensions have also mounted in a dispute
over how much Juba should pay Khartoum to export its oil.
Authorities in landlocked South Sudan say Sudan has since
December stolen over $800 million worth of oil, which has to be
exported via a pipeline through the north. Sudan says it seized
the crude in lieu of what it calls unpaid transportation fees.
Sudan has threatened to file a complaint about what it says
are the south's violations of the non-aggression pact to the
United Nations Security Council and the African Union, although
the South said its forces were not involved.
"Those battles that have been fought for the last 72 hours
are completely within the republic of Sudan and are between SAF
and (SRF) and we are not party to that," South Sudan's army
spokesman Philip Aguer said.
In turn, he said Khartoum violated the pact by bombing the
South's army at Jau the day after the security deal was signed.
That is a charge that Sudan has denied.
"It is the government of South Sudan that should complain to
international bodies like the Security Council," Aguer said.
The United States has warned that South Kordofan could face
famine conditions if Khartoum continues to deny aid agencies
access to civilians in rebel-held areas.
