* Religious affairs minister killed
* Crash caused by bad weather - state media
* Area's main rebel group says not involved
KHARTOUM, Aug 19 Thirty two people including a
Sudanese government minister and other officials were killed
when a plane taking them to an Islamic festival crashed in the
south of the country on Sunday, state media said.
The plane went down in mountains around Talodi, a town in
the border state of South Kordofan, while taking a delegation
there to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of
the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, state news agency SUNA said.
The report blamed the crash on "bad weather conditions" but
did not give further details.
The country's Guidance and Endowments (religious affairs)
Minister Ghazi al-Sadeq was killed in the crash, along with
Mahjoub Abdel Raheem Toutou, state minister for youth and
sports, and Eissa Daifallah, state minister for tourism,
antiquities and wildlife, it said.
Several people associated with the country's military, state
security and state media also died in the crash, the agency
added.
Abdel Hafiz Abdel Rahim, a civil aviation spokesman, had
earlier told Reuters 31 people had been killed including the
crew, but had no other details of their identities.
The report did not say whether the plane involved belonged
to state-owned Sudan Airways or another carrier.
There have been several crashes in recent years involving
Sudan Airways, whose fleet has been degraded by years of U.S.
sanctions and other problems.
A Sudan Airways cargo plane crashed while taking off in the
United Arab Emirates in 2009 and another cargo plane crashed
shortly after takeoff from Khartoum in 2008.
Oil-producing South Kordofan borders South Sudan, which
seceded in July last year. An insurgency broke out in South
Kordofan shortly before South Sudan's independence.
The Sudanese government accused rebels of killing a state
official and seven other people there in July, but there was no
indication the insurgents were involved in the plane crash.
A spokesman for the main rebel group in the area, the Sudan
People's Liberation Movement North, said it had nothing to do
with the incident.