KHARTOUM Oct 7 A Sudanese military plane crashed in a rural area west of the capital Khartoum on Sunday with 20 armed forces personnel on board and some of them were killed, a military spokesman said.

"Some were killed and some were injured," spokesman Al-Sawarmi Khalid told Reuters. He did not give a precise death toll or the cause of the crash. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Mark Heinrich)