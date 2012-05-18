(Confirmation, details, background)
By Ulf Laessing
KHARTOUM May 18 Sudan will allow foreign
exchange bureaux and banks to trade dollars at a level close to
the black market rate, effectively devaluing the pound, a senior
banking official said on Friday.
Sudan's economy has been battered since the country lost
three-quarters of its oil production to South Sudan when the
latter became independent in July. Even though the pipelines are
in Sudan, the two have been unable to agree on how much the
South should pay to transport its oil.
South Sudan shut down its output of 350,000 barrels a day in
January after Sudan started seizing oil for what the latter
calls unpaid fees.
The loss of oil revenues, the main source of state income
and dollar inflows, has hit the Sudanese pound hard. One dollar
bought 5.5 pounds on the black market on Friday, way above the
official rate of around 2.7. The rate hit 6.2 during a
military confrontation with South Sudan last month.
To close the gap the central bank will allow foreign
exchange bureaux and banks to use rates close to the black
market, said Abdel-Moneim Nur al-Din, deputy head of Sudan's
association of foreign exchange bureaux.
"From Monday on, foreign exchange bureaux can trade dollars
at a rate of 5.2," he told Reuters, adding that banks could set
a rate of 4.9.
"We expect the situation to stabilise. We have eight million
Sudanese living abroad whose money goes to the black market.
With the (new) rate we can attract Sudanese workers to send
their money to families through banks and official
organisations," he said.
He said the central bank, which could not be immediately
reached for comment, had assured it would provide sufficient
dollars supplies.
The central bank has for long time tried to clamp down on
the black market which has become the unofficial benchmark for
import firms and banks.
As a result of a dollar scarcity inflation shot up to 28.6
percent in April, more than triple the level of November 2010,
as Sudan needs to import much of its needs.
Import firms have turned to the black market for dollars as
banks and exchange offices struggle to meet supplies.
Nur al-Din said banks were allowed to trade dollars at 4.9
for letter of credits required by import firms. Essential goods
such as wheat or medicine would be still guaranteed by the
finance ministry at the official rate to keep prices down.
Deputy central bank governor Badr el-Din Mahmoud told
al-Sudani newspaper he expected the currency situation to
stabilise after the central bank managed to get new supplies. He
did not elaborate.
