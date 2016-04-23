KHARTOUM, April 23 The people of Sudan's Darfur
have voted not to reunite the multiple states of its
conflict-torn western region into one entity, the option
favoured by the central Khartoum government, the Darfur
referendum commission said on Saturday.
The vote was boycotted by major rebel and opposition groups
who believe the Sudanese government's splitting of Darfur into
three states in 1994, and later into a further five states, led
to heavier Khartoum control and helped trigger fighting in 2003.
The state referendum commission said 97 percent of voters
chose to keep the multi-state administrative system and that
3.08 million people of a total 3.21 million eligible voters
turned out.
