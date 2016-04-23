(Adds comments)
By Khalid Abdelaziz
KHARTOUM, April 23 The people of Sudan's Darfur
have voted not to reunite the states of the conflict-torn
region, the commission overseeing a referendum said on Saturday,
but opposition groups said the poll was rigged by the central
government in Khartoum.
The government split the western region into three states in
1994, and then later into five states, following years of
fighting in which mainly non-Arab tribes took up arms against
what they said was discrimination by the Arab-led
administration.
Major rebel and opposition groups, who boycotted the
government-arranged referendum, believe the splitting up of the
region led to heavier Khartoum control and helped trigger
renewed fighting in 2003.
But the state referendum commission said on Saturday that 97
percent of voters chose to continue with the multi-state
administrative system and that 3.08 million people of a total
3.21 million eligible voters had turned out, figures that
opposition groups said were fraudulent.
"These results reflect the fraud the Sudanese government
continues to employ in all of its elections. It's the
falsification of the will of the masses," said Jibril Bilal, a
spokesman for the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), one of
Darfur's two main rebel groups.
"These results are not real nor logical. We don't
acknowledge the referendum, which most of Darfur boycotted," he
added.
According to the United Nations, some 300,000 people have
been killed in Darfur since the conflict first began, while 4.4
million people need aid and more than 2.5 million have been
displaced.
The government presented the April 11-13 referendum as a
major concession, while opposition groups say a vote should be
held only after a political settlement is reached to the
intermittent 13-year conflict.
Although violence has eased in recent years, an insurgency
continues and Khartoum has escalated attacks on rebels over the
past year. At least 130,000 people have fled fighting in the
central Jebel Marra area since mid-January alone.
"A referendum held this way complicates the situation in
Darfur. We and the rest of the revolutionary forces demand the
return of Darfur to a unified system, as it was before," Bilal
said.
Analysts and diplomats say the government opposes a unified
Darfur as this would give the rebels a platform to push for
independence just as South Sudan did successfully in 2011,
taking with it most of the country's oil reserves.
