By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 9 A government militia in
Sudan's conflict-torn Darfur region has been guilty of killings
and mass rapes of civilians over the past year and a half, Human
Rights Watch said in a new report published on Wednesday.
The Darfur conflict began in 2003 when mainly non-Arab
tribes took up arms against the Arab-led government in Khartoum,
accusing it of discrimination. The mass killings of a decade ago
have eased, but the insurgency continues and Khartoum has
sharply escalated attacks on rebel groups over the past year.
HRW pointed the finger at Arab fighters from a government
militia that Western officials and activists say is a new form
of the feared "Janjaweed" brigades called the Rapid Support
Forces (RSF).
"The RSF has killed, raped and tortured civilians in scores
of villages in an organized, deliberate, and systematic way,"
said Daniel Bekele, HRW's Africa director. He said the
government should disband the RSF and prosecute guilty
commanders and officials.
The findings were based on interviews with 212 victims and
witnesses.
A United Nations-African Union joint peacekeeping mission
known as UNAMID has long faced accusations of failing to do
enough to protect civilians against a government that has been
accused of having a policy of genocide in Darfur, a remote and
barren region of Western Sudan.
It has also been accused of withholding information on the
scale of violence against civilians and peacekeepers by the
Sudanese army and allied militias.
Bekele said both the U.N. and AU have been "sitting on their
hands" while the RSF has been on a rampage. He called on UNAMID
to do more to protect civilians.
A U.N. peacekeeping official said the HRW report documented
the "devastating effect" of the government's campaign against
rebels. He said UNAMID continues to protect displaced people
though it continues to face access restrictions across the
Darfur.
HRW cited the example of January 2015 attacks on the town of
Golo, in Jebel Marra, Darfur. Some 21 people from Golo and
nearby villages interviewed said they witnessed killings, rapes,
beatings and looting. HRW said scores of women at Golo's
hospital were raped.
HRW said many women were gang raped infront of neighbors who
were forced to watch. It said some who resisted were killed.
Late last year Khartoum ordered UNAMID out of the country
after it began investigating an alleged mass rape by Sudanese
soldiers in Darfur. The government denies any wrongdoing by
either its army or the RSF.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Andrew Hay)