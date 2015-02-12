(Adds threat of expanding sanctions blacklist for those
attacking UNAMID)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Feb 12 The United States on
Thursday sharply criticized Sudan for obstructing a United
Nations investigation into what Washington's U.N. envoy said
were credible allegations of mass rape in the conflict-torn
western Darfur region.
Speaking at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, U.S.
Ambassador Samantha Power referred to a new report by New
York-based Human Rights Watch, which accused Sudanese soldiers
of raping at least 221 women and girls in the village of Tabit
over the course of three days.
The council, she said, had to rely on investigations by
non-government organizations like HRW because Khartoum had
"systematically denied meaningful access" to the U.N.-African
Union peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID).
"To this day, the government of Sudan has shamefully denied
the U.N. the ability to properly investigate this incident,"
Power told the 15-nation council.
She spoke after the council extended for a year the mandate
of a U.N. expert panel that monitors compliance with a U.N. arms
embargo and other Darfur sanctions. The unanimously adopted
council resolution also threatened to add anyone involved in
attacks on UNAMID to a U.N. sanctions blacklist.
Sudanese Deputy Ambassador Hassan Hamid Hassan dismissed the
HRW report and Power's speech as "a flagrant attempt to level
accusations."
He added that UNAMID had never blamed Khartoum for Tabit
rapes and the peacekeepers "were not denied access." Sudan
denies the incident took place.
The United Nations has repeatedly said UNAMID was denied
access. It has also said rape has been used as a weapon of war
in Darfur.
HRW's Philippe Bolopion told reporters on Wednesday that
lack of access was no reason for not conducting a U.N.
investigation. He said his group spoke with victims and other
credible sources by telephone to gather evidence.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the U.N. needed full
access to conduct a proper investigation.
During Thursday's council meeting, Power cited the
deterioration of the situation in Darfur and elsewhere in Sudan,
such as South Kordofan, and accused the government of openly
violating the arms embargo.
"For every Tabit we know about, there are so many more
villages that have been the victims of unspeakable atrocities
over the past decade in Darfur," Power said.
The Darfur conflict began in 2003 when mainly non-Arab
tribes took up arms against the Arab-led government in Khartoum,
accusing it of discrimination.
The United Nations says the conflict has taken up to 300,000
lives and displaced millions.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, editing by G Crosse and Tom
Brown)