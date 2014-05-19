LONDON May 19 Britain summoned the Sudanese charge d'affaires on Monday to protest against sentencing a pregnant woman to death for converting to Christianity.

A Sudanese court this month sentenced 27-year-old Mariam Yahya Ibrahim to death for converting to Christianity. The court ordered her to abandon her newly adopted faith and return to Islam. She was also charged with adultery for marrying a Christian.

Britain's foreign office said the sentence was barbaric and asked Sudanese Charge d'Affaires Bukhari Afandi to urge his government to uphold its international obligations on freedom of religion or belief and do all it can to overturn this decision.

