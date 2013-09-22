By Ulf Laessing and Khalid Abdelaziz
KHARTOUM, Sept 22 Sudan needs to lift fuel
subsidies to remove a risk for the economy and bridge a budget
gap, President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said on Sunday, a move that
ignited anti-government protests in the past.
Sudan has been struggling with an economic crisis since
losing much of its oil reserves - the main source for revenues
and dollars needed for imports - when South Sudan became
independent in 2011.
The government started lifting some fuel subsidies as part
of austerity measures in July 2012, leading to several weeks of
protests.
At a news conference lasting more than two hours, Bashir
offered a lengthy explanation of why Sudan needed to remove the
remaining fuel subsidies as global oil prices were rising and
part of the cheap petrol was being smuggled abroad.
"The differences (between the global and the subsidized fuel
prices) have become too large," he said, adding that the
government was spending billions of dollars on the subsidies
annually.
"The volume of fuel subsidies pose a great risk for the
economy," he said.
Bashir said the government would cushion the impact by
increasing salaries of civil servants. "Most (of the saved
money) from the fuel subsidies will go to the salary increase,
and another part will go to poor families and to support local
production," he said.
He gave no date for the lifting of sanctions, but Second
Vice President Haj Adam Youssef said it would happen on Tuesday,
pro-government daily al-Intibaha quoted him as saying.
The daily al-Sudani said the government would also
liberalize the price of sugar, a key food ingredient.
The government had hoped to stabilize the economy by
replacing southern oil revenues by boosting gold exports. But a
recent slump in global gold prices has hit hard the treasury,
worsening a dollar scarcity.
The lifting of the subsidies is expected to drive up
inflation because Sudan depends on food imports that arrive in
Port Sudan and are driven for days across the vast African
country.
Bashir said the government was spending $400 million
annually on wheat imports and another $50 million to support the
agricultural sector.
The Sudanese pound hit an all-time low on the key black
market on Saturday as people sought to shift their savings into
hard currency in anticipation of higher inflation.
Activists have said they plan to stage protests against the
lifting of fuel subsidies, but the weak opposition has failed to
mobilise masses of protesters.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Khalid Abdelaziz; Editing by
Stacey Joyce)