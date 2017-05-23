(Repeats to additional subscribers)
KHARTOUM May 23 Sudanese President Omar
al-Bashir accused Egypt on Tuesday of supporting rebels at war
with Khartoum, a week ahead of a visit to Cairo by Sudan's
foreign minister aimed at easing tensions between the
neighbouring states.
Egypt and Sudan have been at odds in recent months over a
litany of issues ranging from disputed land in Egypt's south to
trade restrictions and burdensome visa requirements that have
threatened trade ties between the two countries.
In a speech to Sudanese armed forces on Tuesday, Bashir said
Sudan's military had seized Egyptian armoured vehicles from
rebels in the country's war-torn southern Darfur region.
Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes by the International
Criminal Court, has been at war with various rebel factions in
three southern regions for years.
The United States said earlier this year it would lift
longstanding economic sanctions if Sudan made progress on ending
these conflicts, with an initial review period set to expire in
July.
Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour is expected to
travel to on May 31 to discuss among other issues a simmering
trade dispute that has blocked Egyptian agricultural imports.
Reporting by Ali Mirghani; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Richard Lough
Richard Lough)