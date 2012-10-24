KHARTOUM Oct 23 A huge fire broke out after
several explosions late on Tuesday at an arms factory in
Sudan's capital of Khartoum, witnesses said.
Soldiers blocked roads to the Yarmouk ammunition factory
where more blasts erupted as firefighters tried to contain the
blaze, said a Reuters reporter at the scene in southern
Khartoum. After two hours the fire had been almost extinguished.
The governor of Khartoum state, Abdelrahman al-Khidir, said
some people had been taken to hospitals after inhaling smoke but
otherwise there were no casualties, according to the state news
agency SUNA.
The governor said the cause of the fire and the explosions
was unclear, but that nothing pointed to "external" reasons. He
told state television the explosion had probably occurred in a
storage hall of the huge complex.
In May, Sudan's government said one person was killed when a
car exploded in the eastern city of Port Sudan. It said the
explosion resembled a blast last year that it had blamed on an
Israeli missile strike.
Israel declined to comment on the incident in May, or the
2011 blast, which killed two people. It neither admitted nor
denied involvement in a similar incident in eastern Sudan in
2009.