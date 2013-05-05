* Abyei bone of contention between Sudan, South Sudan
* Tribal leader and Ethiopian peacekeeper killed in clash
KHARTOUM May 5 One Ethiopian peacekeeper was
killed and two others wounded when a U.N. convoy was caught up
in a tribal clash in the Abyei border region claimed by both
Sudan and South Sudan, the United Nations said on Sunday.
Sudan and South Sudan in March agreed to resume cross-border
oil flows and defuse tensions which have plagued them since the
South seceded in 2011 after an independence vote.
But they were unable to decide on the ownership of Abyei,
which both the Dinka tribe allied to South Sudan and the Arab
Misseriya tribe allied to Sudan call their home.
Kuwal Deng Mayok, the top Dinka leader in Abyei, was
travelling with a U.N. convoy when he was killed by members of
the Misseriya in a clash on Saturday that risked fuelling new
tensions in the flashpoint area.
An Ethiopian peacekeeper was also killed and two others
seriously wounded by a Misseriya tribesman, U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's office said.
"The Secretary-General urges the governments of Sudan and
South Sudan and the ... Dinka and Misseriya communities to
remain calm and avoid any escalation of this unfortunate event,"
it said in a statement.
Abyei straddles the border between the neighbours, who
fought one of Africa's longest civil wars. It is prized for its
fertile land and small oil reserves.
Like South Sudan, Abyei was meant to have an independence
vote, agreed under a 2005 peace deal which ended the civil war
between the north and south. But both countries have been unable
to agree which tribe members should participate.
Ethiopian peacekeepers have been running a temporary
administration for Abyei since Sudan seized it in May 2011
following an attack on a convoy of U.N. peacekeepers and
Sudanese soldiers which the United Nations blamed on southern
forces. Khartoum later withdrew its forces under a U.N. peace
plan.
