KHARTOUM May 7 Sudan's finance minister said on
Monday a dispute with South Sudan over oil transit fees has
caused a 6.5 billion Sudanese pounds ($2.4 billion) gap in the
country's public finances.
Ali Mahmoud also said inflation in the first quarter of this
year had risen to 21 percent compared to 12.9 percent in the
same period last year.
Khartoum and Juba have been at loggerheads over oil transit
fees after South Sudan gained independence last July. The
conflict, which had escalated into border fighting, caused the
shutdown of nearly all oil production in the region, hurting
both oil-dependent economies.
"Not reaching a deal with the government of the South over
transit fees and petroleum servicing has caused a gap in the
public financial sector worth about 6.5 billion Sudanese
pounds," Mahmoud told lawmakers in an address on the country's
performance in the first quarter of 2012.
($1 = 2.675 Sudanese Pounds)
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Toby Chopra)