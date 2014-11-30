KHARTOUM Nov 30 Sudan plans to create
opportunities for foreign investment in the extraction of
natural gas as well as to import gas, both aimed at fuelling
power generation and industry, President Omar al-Bashir said on
Sunday.
Sudan has proven gas reserves of 3 trillion cubic feet, but
development has been limited. It also does not have the
pipelines or the port terminals to bring in gas or liquefied
natural gas (LNG), according to a recent report by the U.S.
Energy Information Administration.
Bashir said the government had established a state-owned gas
company to facilitate gas imports and would build a gas pipeline
from Port Sudan on the Red Sea to the capital.
"We will work to increase the production of gas inside Sudan
and ... to open the doors to investment," he said, adding that
the constitution was being amended to specify the authority
responsible for facilitating foreign investment.
Hydropower facilities generate the bulk of Sudan's power,
but the EIA report said that using gas could help reduce energy
costs.
The moves could also be geared toward taking advantage of
increasingly friendly ties with Qatar, the world's top LNG
exporter.
Earlier this month, Sudan's defence minister said the
country was in talks with Qatar over imports and hoped to get
shipments as early as next year.
Qatar has been known to strengthen ties with allies by
giving them cargoes of LNG. It helped Sudan's neighbour, Egypt,
during Islamist President Mohamed Mursi's year in power by
arranging a gas "swap" to ease energy shortages there.
Sudan's economy was hit hard by the secession of the
oil-rich southern part of the country in 2011. The government
cut fuel subsidies in 2013 to make up for lost oil revenues,
pushing up living costs.
Millions of people in Sudan do not have access to
electricity or basic services.
