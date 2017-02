KHARTOUM Feb 18 Sudan exported 7.2 tonnes of gold between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15 of this year at a value of $55 million per tonne, the finance minister said on Saturday.

"We have exported, from the beginning of this year until Feb. 15, 7.2 tonnes of gold valued at $55 million per tonne," Ali Mahmoud told reporters in Khartoum.

Sudan also secured a five-year delay on its debts to China, he said, without saying how much debt that included. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz)