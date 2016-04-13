Khartoum, April 13 Sudan's annual inflation rate dropped to 11.70 percent in March from 12.94 percent in February, a monthly report from Sudan's Central Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Prices soared in Sudan after South Sudan seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of the country's oil output, the main source of foreign currency used to support the Sudanese pound and to pay for food and other imports.

Cuts in fuel subsidies introduced in 2013 pushed up inflation, but those effects have since begun to ease.

The Sudanese pound fell to a new low on the parallel market on Tuesday, currency traders said, as the official banking system struggles to supply dollars needed to buy imports.

The cost of a dollar on the parallel market rose to 13 Sudanese pounds from 12.3 pounds at the start of the week, traders said. The government has kept the official rate at 6.4 pounds to the dollar since August. (Reporting by khaled Abdelaziz; writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Richard Balmforth)