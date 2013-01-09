KHARTOUM Jan 9 Sudan's annual inflation rate
eased to 44.4 percent in December from 46.5 percent in November,
state news agency SUNA said on Wednesday, the first fall in a
year.
Prices have soared in the African country since South Sudan
seceded in July 2011, taking with it three-quarters of the
country's oil output.
Oil exports had been the main source for the public spending
and foreign currency, which Sudan needs to support the Sudanese
pound and pay for food and other imports.
Month-on-month inflation rose by 1.6 percent, SUNA said,
citing official data. The cost of food and beverages, the
biggest component in the index, rose by 2 percent in December
compared to November, it said.
SUNA did not explain the anomaly the two rates.
Annual inflation had been on the rise since January 2012 as
the pound's slide accelerated.
Sudan cut back fuel subsidies and took other austerity
measures in June to try to plug a budget deficit. The move led
to a series of small anti-government demonstrations, but they
mostly petered out after a security crackdown.