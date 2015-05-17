KHARTOUM May 17 Sudan's inflation rate climbed to 24.3 percent in April from 23.2 percent in March, the Central Statistics Office said on Sunday, marking the second consecutive month that inflation has edged up after broadly easing since the summer.

Prices soared in Sudan after South Sudan seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of the country's oil output, the main source of foreign currency used to support the Sudanese pound and to pay for food and other imports.

Fuel subsidy cuts introduced in 2013 also pushed up inflation, but their effects have since begun to ease.

Inflation was slightly up in March to 23.2 percent from 23 percent in February.

However Sudan's inflation has generally been easing since the summer, when it was in the mid-forties.

As an oil importer, Sudan is benefiting from the 50 percent fall in global oil prices since June.

Sudan's Omar Hassan al-Bashir was re-elected president in elections last month, where his ruling party argued it had pulled the economy out of a tailspin after the South's secession. (Reporting By Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Louise Heavens)