KHARTOUM Oct 13 Sudan's annual inflation rate fell slightly to 39.2 percent in September from 46.4 percent the previous month, the Central Statistics Office said on Monday.

Inflation also fell in August after months of steadily rising rates.

Prices have soared in Sudan since South Sudan seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of the country's oil output -- the main source of the foreign currency used to support the Sudanese pound and pay for food and other imports.

The rising cost of living is causing social unrest. Austerity measures and government plans to cut fuel subsidies prompted protests last year in which dozens were killed and hundreds were injured. (Reporting by Khalid Abdel Aziz; Editing by Louise Ireland)