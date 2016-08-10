CAIRO Aug 10 Sudan's annual inflation rate rose
to 16.5 percent in July from 14.31 percent in June as the price
of foodstuffs and services climbed higher, Sudan's Central
Statistics Office said on Wednesday.
Prices have soared in Sudan since South Sudan seceded in
2011, taking with it three quarters of the country's oil output,
the main source of foreign currency used to support the Sudanese
pound and pay for food and other imports.
A shortage of foreign currency has seen the Sudanese pound
depreciate against the dollar on the black market, reaching
about 15 to the dollar in August, traders said. The official
rate is 6.4 Sudanese pounds to the dollar.
The dollar shortage and ballooning black market for hard
currency has made imports more expensive in Sudan, raising
prices in general.
