KHARTOUM Aug 27 President Omar Hassan al-Bashir
on Saturday ordered the release of all Sudanese journalists,
saying Khartoum respects responsible freedom of expression.
Witnesses said the decision to free about six journalists in
detention came after he attended an annual function by
journalists linked to the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
"In honour of this occasion and to journalists, I order the
release of all detained journalists," Bashir said at the end of
the function in Khartoum. "We call for freedom and
responsibility," he added.
Authorities accuse the journalists, most of whom are
employed by the Netherlands-registered Radio Dabanga, of working
for rebels in Darfur and for the International Criminal Court,
which is seeking the arrest of Bashir on charges of war crimes
and genocide. Bashir rejects the charges.
Some 13 staff at Dabanga and pro-democracy group HAND were
arrested last year, along with another prominent Darfuri
journalist known as Jaafar al-Sadki, who works for the
independent al-Sahafa paper. Radio Dabanga is not licensed to
operate in Sudan.
Sudan has been known to tightly control radio and television
stations, especially in Darfur, where a revolt has claimed
thousands of lives. Khartoum had refused to allow U.N. radio
station Miraya to broadcast in the north of the country.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, Writing by Sami Aboudi)