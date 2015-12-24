DUBAI Dec 24 The Arab Monetary Fund, a regional
lender, said it had agreed to provide a loan of $166 million to
Sudan, which is struggling with a shortage of hard currency.
The loan will help to finance Sudan's balance of payments
deficit and support economic reforms that are planned by
Khartoum during 2016 and 2017 to stabilise its economy, the Abu
Dhabi-headquartered AMF said in a statement seen on Thursday.
It did not give details on the terms of the loan or the
reform programme. The loan brings total lending provided by the
AMF to Sudan to about $400 million.
The Sudanese pound has been sinking against the U.S. dollar
in the free market as the official banking system struggles to
supply dollars needed to buy imports. When South Sudan seceded
in 2011, it took with it three-quarters of the country's oil
output, the main source of foreign currency.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sam Holmes)