KHARTOUM Feb 20 Sudanese security agents
confiscated an entire edition of the independent al-Tayar
newspaper on Monday, its editor said, in the latest crackdown on
media in the African country.
Sudan's constitution guarantees press freedom but
journalists have complained of increasing pressure, particularly
since the politically sensitive secession of South Sudan in
July.
Security agents arrived after midnight at the newspaper's
Khartoum offices and seized the entire Monday edition after it
had been printed, editor Osman Murghni told Reuters.
Sudan's security service could not be reached immediately
for comment.
Murghni said he was given no explanation for the raid, but
added the paper's recent coverage of official corruption may
have angered authorities.
The newspaper was the only local Arabic daily to report on
accusations by Islamist opposition leader Hassan al-Turabi on
Sunday that security services had bugged his office. Al-Tayar is
close to the country's Islamist movement.
Around 20 reporters of the paper protested on Monday against
the confiscation in front of the National Press Council which is
in charge of licensing newspapers.
"Al-Tayar has not collapsed yet," read one banner.
Security forces have closed down two Islamist newspapers -
Alwan and al-Rai al-Shaab - since the start of the year,
according to editors.
Sudanese journalists say they face pressure when reporting
sensitive issues such as corruption or the severe economic
crisis Sudan is undergoing.
One day before the independence of South Sudan, Khartoum
suspended six newspapers because southerners were among their
publishers or owners.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)