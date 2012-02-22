KHARTOUM Feb 22 Sudanese security services have suspended the independent al-Tayar newspaper, an editor said on Wednesday, two days after agents confiscated an entire edition in a crackdown against the media.

Sudan's constitution guarantees press freedom but journalists have complained of increasing pressure from government, particularly since the politically sensitive secession of South Sudan in July.

Tayar's Deputy Editor Abdulbaqi al-Thafir told Reuters the head of the security services had telephoned in the afternoon to inform the newspaper it would be closed.

"We haven't seen it in writing yet," he said.

The Sudanese Media Center, a state-linked news website, quoted a security official as saying the paper had been suspended. It did not elaborate in a text message.

Security agents on Monday seized the entire edition of the paper after it had been printed, according to editors.

The newspaper was one of the few dailies to report on accusations by Islamist opposition leader Hassan al-Turabi on Sunday that security services had bugged his office. Al-Tayar is close to the country's Islamist movement.

Security forces have closed down two Islamist newspapers - Alwan and al-Rai al-Shaab - since the start of the year, according to editors.

Sudanese journalists say they face pressure when reporting sensitive issues such as corruption or the country's economic crisis.

The day before South Sudan gained its independence, Khartoum suspended six newspapers because southerners were among their publishers or owners. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing)