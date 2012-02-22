KHARTOUM Feb 22 Sudanese security
services have suspended the independent al-Tayar newspaper, an
editor said on Wednesday, two days after agents confiscated an
entire edition in a crackdown against the media.
Sudan's constitution guarantees press freedom but
journalists have complained of increasing pressure from
government, particularly since the politically sensitive
secession of South Sudan in July.
Tayar's Deputy Editor Abdulbaqi al-Thafir told Reuters the
head of the security services had telephoned in the afternoon to
inform the newspaper it would be closed.
"We haven't seen it in writing yet," he said.
The Sudanese Media Center, a state-linked news website,
quoted a security official as saying the paper had been
suspended. It did not elaborate in a text message.
Security agents on Monday seized the entire edition of the
paper after it had been printed, according to editors.
The newspaper was one of the few dailies to report on
accusations by Islamist opposition leader Hassan al-Turabi on
Sunday that security services had bugged his office. Al-Tayar is
close to the country's Islamist movement.
Security forces have closed down two Islamist newspapers -
Alwan and al-Rai al-Shaab - since the start of the year,
according to editors.
Sudanese journalists say they face pressure when reporting
sensitive issues such as corruption or the country's economic
crisis.
The day before South Sudan gained its independence, Khartoum
suspended six newspapers because southerners were among their
publishers or owners.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing)