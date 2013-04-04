KHARTOUM, April 4 The editor of one of Sudan's
biggest independent newspapers said on Thursday security agents
had ordered him to leave his job after accusing him of insulting
one of their colleagues.
Sudanese journalists complain of frequent restrictions, even
though censorship was officially abolished in the Arab-African
country in 2009.
Al-Nour Ahmed al-Nour, one of most prominent journalists in
Sudan, told Reuters two security agents came to his office on
Wednesday and told him he was not longer allowed to work as
editor of al-Sahafa newspaper.
"They told me ... I had insulted a security officer," Nour
said, adding they had given no further explanation.
The security service, which was not available for comment,
often bans distribution of entire editions to inflict financial
losses on newspapers as punishment for critical coverage,
journalists say.
Sudan's constitution guarantees press freedom but editors
say the security services expect them to clear main stories
before publication every day.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing in
Cairo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)