ABU DHABI, Sept 7 Sudan will face some budget difficulties due to its recent split into two countries, but the deficit may not exceed 3 percent of gross domestic product as spending should decrease, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

"We expect some difficulties in the budget, but they are controllable," Ali Mahmoud of North Sudan told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of Arab finance ministers in the United Arab Emirates.

"We expect a decrease in spending this year. If any deficit, it will be limited, not exceeding 3 percent (of GDP)," he said. (Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)