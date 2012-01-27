SINGAPORE Jan 27 Sudan has sold at least
one cargo of crude seized from South Sudan at millions of
dollars discount to the official price charged by the South and
is offering more, industry sources said.
The seized crude was loaded onto three tankers from Jan.
13-20, South Sudan's justice ministry said.
Sudan sold one of those cargoes, a 600,000 barrel shipment
loaded on the vessel Ratna Shradha, to a trading company. The
cargo is headed to Asia, sources said.
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu, Florence Tan, Yaw Yan Chong and
Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO Editing by Manash Goswami and Simon
Webb)