SINGAPORE Jan 27 Sudan has sold at least one cargo of crude seized from South Sudan at millions of dollars discount to the official price charged by the South and is offering more, industry sources said.

The seized crude was loaded onto three tankers from Jan. 13-20, South Sudan's justice ministry said.

Sudan sold one of those cargoes, a 600,000 barrel shipment loaded on the vessel Ratna Shradha, to a trading company. The cargo is headed to Asia, sources said. (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu, Florence Tan, Yaw Yan Chong and Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO Editing by Manash Goswami and Simon Webb)