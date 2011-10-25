KHARTOUM Oct 25 Sudan has been producing on average 117,900 barrels a day of oil since its former civil war foe South Sudan became independent in July, official data showed on Tuesday.

South Sudan took most of the country's oil reserves when it gained independence after a referendum in January agreed under a 2005 peace deal. The loss of oil -- the main source of state income -- has thrown the northern economy into turmoil,

Sudan's total oil production from north and south in the first half was 459,900 bpd, acting northern oil minister Ali Ahmed Osman said in a presentation to parliament obtained by Reuters.

North Sudan wants to increase oil production and exploration next year, he said, without giving details. The government had also boosted security measures at oil facilities, he added.

Sudan's main Khartoum refinery, a joint-venture of the government and China National Petroleum Corp, will be producing 30.4 million barrels in 2011, according to the presentation. The refinery has a capacity of 100,000 bpd.

South Sudan, which produces around 300,000 bpd, needs to use northern refineries and export facilities as the country's only pipeline goes from southern fields to the Red Sea port of Port Sudan.

The South will have to pay Khartoum a transit fee to use northern facilities but the two sides have failed to reach an agreement. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Anthony Barker)