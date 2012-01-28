ADDIS ABABA Jan 28 Sudan will free ships carrying cargos of crude it seized from South Sudan to ease tensions between the two countries, Sayed El-Khatib, deputy head of negotiating team said on Saturday.

"President Bashir is ready to make this gesture. Sudan is going to release the vessels detained in Port Sudan," he told a media conference in the Ethiopian capital.

South Sudan said on Monday it started shutting down oil production and accused Sudan of seizing $815 million worth of crude, escalating an increasingly bitter row over oil revenues between the former civil war foes. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)