KHARTOUM Jan 30 Sudan on Sunday released vessels loaded with South Sudanese oil, Sudan's oil minister said on Monday, confirming earlier reports that the ships had been released after they were held at a Red Sea port in a dispute over export transit fees.

"They've all been released," Awad al-Jaz told reporters in Khartoum when asked if the vessels were still waiting at Port Sudan. He said the ships had been released "yesterday". (Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; editing by Jason Neely)