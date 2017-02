KHARTOUM Aug 5 North Sudan said on Friday it is holding an oil shipment from South Sudan because the new African state has failed to pay custom duties.

Customs authorities in the northern oil export port Port Sudan have stopped one shipment because duties had not been paid, a spokesman for the foreign ministry in Khartoum said. He said he did not much how much oil was affected.

Newly-independent South Sudan has to export its oil via the north because its had no port or refineries of its own. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Anthony Barker)