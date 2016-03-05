UPDATE 3-Anglo American sells Eskom-linked coal operations in South Africa
KHARTOUM, March 5 Prominent Sudanese politician Hassan al-Turabi, a veteran Islamist who led the Popular Congress Party, has died at the age of 84, medical sourcess said.
Turabi, one of the country's most notable opposition figures, formed the Popular Congress Party in 1999 to challenge long-serving President Omar al-Bashir and his ruling National Congress Party, a group Turabi was previously aligned with.
Bashir has ruled since a 1989 military coup and has weathered rebellions, economic crisis and an indictment by the International Criminal Court on suspicion of having orchestrated war crimes in Sudan's Darfur region. (Reporting by Khalid Abdel Aziz; editing by Ralph Boulton)
