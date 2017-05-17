(Corrects third paragraph to refer to U.N. Yemen envoy, not Yemen's envoy to the U.N.)

GENEVA May 17 Sudan President Omar al-Bashir will travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday but there is no confirmation he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, who will also visit the country, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that President Bashir will go the day after tomorrow to Saudi Arabia," Ghandour told reporters in Geneva, declining to confirm whether Bashir would speak with Trump.

Ghandour also said the U.N. special envoy to Yemen had proposed a humanitarian ceasefire in Yemen during the month of Ramadan and he hoped it would take effect.

