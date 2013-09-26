KHARTOUM, Sept 26 Sudan's Foreign Ministry
denied on Thursday that President Omar Hassan al-Bashir had
decided not to attend the U.N. General Assembly in New York and
said his visa application was still pending, state media
reported.
"The request for an entry visa for the president of the
republic and the accompanying delegation to New York is still
with the U.S. embassy in Khartoum," state news agency SUNA
reported, quoting the Foreign Ministry.
The report said the ministry renewed its call for the United
States to "carry out its duty" as the country hosting the United
Nations and issue the entry visa. The International Criminal
Court has issued an arrest warrant for Bashir.