* President Bashir scrapping fuel subsidies
* Fuel income lost with secession of South Sudan
* President cancels visit to United Nations
By Khalid Abdelaziz
KHARTOUM, Sept 26 At least 27 people have been
killed in protests in Khartoum over fuel subsidy cuts announced
by President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, a medical source said on
Thursday, in the worst outbreak of unrest in Sudan's capital in
years.
Thousands of protesters torched cars and petrol stations in
central areas of the capital on Wednesday, sending thick plumes
of black smoke into the air. Internet access went down across
the country, although the cause was not immediately clear.
President Bashir, though facing a warrant for his arrest
issued by the International Criminal Court, has avoided the
unrest that unseated rulers in Arab states like Egypt and
Tunisia; but anger has risen over inflation and corruption.
A U.N. official told Reuters by email that Bashir, who came
to power in a 1989 coup, would not be coming to New York for a
meeting of the General Assembly. The President had said on
Sunday he planned to attend and had booked a hotel.
Relatives and medics said at least six people were killed in
Wednesday's protests, but a medical source at a hospital in
Khartoum's Omdurman neighbourhood, asking not to be named, told
Reuters: "There were 27 people killed in the protests and their
bodies are at the Omdurman hospital."
The Arab-African country has suffered armed insurgencies in
its poor peripheral regions for decades, but the wealthier
central areas along the Nile including Khartoum are usually
relatively isolated from unrest.
Similar protests broke out in June last year after some fuel
subsidies were cut, but they fizzled after a security crackdown.
This round of unrest started on Monday after the government
announced another set of cuts to fuel subsidies.
LOSS OF SOUTH SUDAN
The secession of oil-producing South Sudan in 2011 hurt
Sudan's economy, depriving it of about three-quarters of the
crude production it relied on for state revenues and foreign
currency used to import food.
Bashir, announcing the cuts on Sunday, said the subsidies
posed a danger to the entire Sudanese economy.
The state-linked Sudanese Media Centre said schools in
Khartoum state would be shut until Sept. 30. Students have been
at the forefront of previous rounds of anti-government protests.
Authorities have not commented on the internet outage, which
continued on Thursday, but a private sector telecoms official
told Reuters the government had cut off internet without
consulting telecoms firms.
The governor of Gezira state, where protests first broke out
on Monday, said the unrest was "premeditated" and that rioters
attacked electricity and fuel stations and tried to loot banks
and stores, the Sudanese Media Centre reported on Wednesday.
Bashir has remained in power almost 25 years despite armed
rebellions, U.S. trade sanctions, an economic crisis, an
attempted coup last year and the warrant for his arrest issued
by the International Criminal Court.
Washington has led calls for Bashir to face international
justice over bloodshed in the now decade-old conflict in Sudan's
Darfur region. The U.S. ambassador to the U.N. had previously
called Bashir's intention to travel to New York "deplorable".