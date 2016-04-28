By Khalid Abdelaziz
| CAIRO, April 28
CAIRO, April 28 Sudanese police fired tear gas
on hundreds who gathered in central Khartoum on Thursday in a
second day of protests over the killing of a student at a campus
demonstration a day earlier.
"Killing of a student, killing of a nation, down with
military rule," protesters chanted.
Protests in Sudan are usually limited to campuses and
Thursday's demonstration was unusual in that it took place in
the centre of the capital.
Clashes also erupted later at another protest by hundreds in
front of Khartoum University. Police used batons and students
hurled rocks.
Students had initially demonstrated on Wednesday against
government plans to sell off Khartoum University buildings,
before gunmen in plain clothes opened fire on them, killing
20-year-old Mohammed al Sadek.
His funeral later in the day turned into an anti-government
protest by students, witnesses said.
President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who took power in a 1989
coup, brooks little dissent in Sudan, which has been suffering
from an economic crisis since South Sudan seceded in 2011,
costing Khartoum more then 70 percent of its oil revenues.
Bashir is wanted by the Hague-based International Criminal
Court on charges of masterminding genocide, crimes against
humanity and war crimes during Sudan's Darfur conflict. He
denies wrongdoing.
Last week Amnesty International called for a thorough and
impartial investigation into violent attacks against students
after an 18-year-old student was shot dead.
Intelligence agents killed Abubakar Hassan Mohamed Taha in
North Kordofan on April 19 when they fired on marchers who had
intended to submit a list of opposition candidates for
university elections, the group said.
(Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Andrew Roche)