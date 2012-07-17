KHARTOUM, July 17 Sudanese security forces broke
up a protest in central Khartoum on Tuesday by dozens of people
demanding the release of relatives jailed for taking part in
four weeks of anti-government demonstrations, a witness said.
The demonstrators began gathering in front of national
security headquarters in the centre of the capital, but police
and security agents quickly dispersed them, the witness said.
"Agents in civilian clothes beat with batons several young
men trying to gather," he said. "They arrested several people
and dragged them away." Some protesters briefly held up pictures
of jailed relatives.
Some 2,000 people have been detained since small protests
began last month against austerity measures and the 23-year rule
of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, Amnesty International and
Human Rights Watch said last week, citing Sudanese activists.
Sudan has had no mass protests like those in Egypt or Yemen
but opposition to Bashir, in power since 1989, is increasing,
acclerated by the country's economic problems.
In another sign of dissent, around 60 journalists protested
against a security crackdown on independent newspapers,
witnesses said. They shouted "freedom, freedom" in front of the
Sudanese Union of Journalists.
Since the start of the year the authorities have closed
several newspapers and confiscated dozens of entire editions
before publication to stop critical coverage, editors say.
Sudan is suffering a severe economic crisis, resulting from
the loss of much of its oil when South Sudan broke away and
became independent a year ago.
Year on year inflation was 37.2 percent in June, double the
rate of June 2011, adding to the hardships faced by millions of
Sudanese after years of crises, ethnic conflicts and U.S.
sanctions.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Tim Pearce)