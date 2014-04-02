CAIRO, April 2 Qatar will deposit $1 billion at the Sudanese central bank as part of an aid package that also includes Qatari investment in large agricultural and energy projects, Sudanese Finance Minister Badr El-Din Mahmoud said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the conclusion of an official visit to Sudan by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. Mahmoud declined to disclose the total value of aid that Qatar had agreed to offer Sudan.

