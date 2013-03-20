KHARTOUM, March 20 Sudan made its first offer to
hold direct talks with rebels on its border with South Sudan on
Wednesday.
Sudan Defence Minister Abdel Raheem Mohammed Hussein said
Khartoum would be willing to have discussions with the
SPLM-North rebel group in its Blue Nile and South Kordofan
states, providing the dialogue was based on protocols set out in
a 2005 peace agreement with South Sudan.
"We are ready to meet with the northern sector (of the
SPLM), on the condition that the dialogue and discussion is
based on the Comprehensive Peace Agreement and the protocol for
the two areas as a reference," Hussein told reporters at
Khartoum's airport on Wednesday.
Sudan has previously refused to meet the rebels and accused
South Sudan of backing the SPLM-N, a former ally of the SPLM,
whose decades-long war with Khartoum resulted in the 2005 peace
deal and the secession of South Sudan in 2011.
The SPLM-N rebellion in Blue Nile and South Kordofan to
overthrow the rule of Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir
began shortly after secession.
South Sudan denies backing the SPLM-N.
There was no immediate comment from the SPLM-N, but leaders
have previously said they would be willing to talk to Sudanese
officials in Addis Ababa, where the African Union has been
brokering talks between Sudan and South Sudan.
Fighting in the two border states has forced hundreds of
thousands of people to flee their homes, and complicated ties
between Sudan and South Sudan.
This month, the two countries agreed on a timeframe to
withdraw troops from their disputed, roughly 2,000-km
(1,200-mile) border, something they agreed to do in September
but have failed to implement because of lingering tensions.
The withdrawal was seen as a vital first step to resuming
southern oil exports through Sudan, which both countries depend
on for revenue and foreign currency.
South Sudan shut off its roughly 350,000 barrel-a-day output
in January last year in a dispute with Sudan over how much it
should pay to send it through Sudanese pipelines to a Red Sea
port.
Sudan's north-south civil war was one of Africa's longest
and deadliest, killing some 2 million people. The war over oil,
religion, ideology and identity devastated much of South Sudan
and sucked in many of its neighbours.
