KHARTOUM May 25 Sudan said its forces had
captured two areas from rebels in its Blue Nile state on the
border with South Sudan on Friday following days of heavy
fighting.
Insurgents denied the claim, however, saying clashes were
still continuing in the areas of Soda and Jam in Blue Nile
state's Ingessana Hills.
Fighting between rebels and Sudan's armed forces has beset
the country's South Kordofan and Blue Nile border states since
around the time of South Sudan's secession last year.
The southern nation broke away from Sudan in July under a
2005 peace deal that ended decades of civil war, but the
division left tens of thousands of fighters who had sided with
the South on the northern side of the border.
Khartoum accuses South Sudan of continuing to support the
rebels. Juba denies this, but the fighting has nevertheless
complicated efforts to resolve disputes between the two over
issues like oil payments and the position of the border.
Sudan's army retook the two areas after five days of
fighting, the state-linked Sudanese Media Centre reported,
citing Blue Nile's deputy governor.
"The liberation of the rebel stronghold of Soda represents a
major victory for the armed forces," it said.
Arnu Lodi, a spokesman for the rebel Sudan People's
Liberation Army North (SPLA-N), denied the government's claim,
saying rebels still controlled those areas.
"There is still fighting going on in the same area," he
said.
Some 2 million people died in Sudan's civil war, which was
fought for most years between 1955 and 2005 over ideology,
religion, ethnicity and oil.
