(Adds details, background)
KHARTOUM Dec 7 Sudanese President Omar
al-Bashir announced the resignation of First Vice President Ali
Taha on Saturday, state media reported, the first move in a
cabinet reshuffle to be announced later in the day.
Taha held the country's second-highest political position as
first vice president and was the main negotiator in Sudan's
Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005 which brought an end to
the Sudanese civil war.
"(He) resigned to make space for the youth and there are no
conflicts between us," state media quoted Bashir as saying.
Bashir is currently holding a meeting with the office of the
ruling National Congress Party leaders to approve the cabinet
reshuffle.
Taha had announced in November that the government plans to
carry out a major cabinet reshuffle, a move apparently aimed at
appeasing protesters after fuel price increases provoked the
country's worst unrest in years.
The government cut fuel subsidies to ease a financial crunch
aggravated by the secession of oil-producing South Sudan in
2011. Dozens of people were killed and more than 700 arrested
when protests erupted after pump prices doubled overnight.
(Reporting by Khaled Abdelaziz; Writing by Asma Alsharif;
Editing by Pravin Char)