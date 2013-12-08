(Adds details of Cabinet reshuffle)
KHARTOUM Dec 7 Sudanese President Omar
al-Bashir announced the resignation of First Vice President Ali
Taha on Saturday, state media reported, the first move in a
Cabinet reshuffle announced early on Sunday that brought in
younger members of the ruling party.
Taha held the country's second-highest political position as
first vice president and was the main negotiator of Sudan's
Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005 that brought an end to the
Sudanese civil war.
"(He) resigned to make space for the youth and there are no
conflicts between us," state media quoted Bashir as saying on
Saturday.
Taha was replaced by Lieutenant General Bakri Hassan Saleh.
Bashir held a meeting with ruling National Congress Party
leaders to approve the Cabinet reshuffle that introduced at
least five ministers from the younger generation of the ruling
party.
An hour after midnight, an official announced the second
vice president as Hasbo Mohamed Abdulrahman and the parliament
head as Alfateh Ezziddin.
Ibrahim Ghandour, head of the labour union, was named
assistant to the president. Badr El-Din Mahmoud, who was the
deputy central bank governor, became finance minister.
Abdel Wahid Youssef replaced former Interior Minister
Ibrahim Mahmoud, who is now minister of agriculture. The new oil
minister is Mohamed Awad Makawi, former Sudan Railways manager.
Another new minister from the ruling party is Salah Wanasi,
who became minister of the presidency. Tahani Abdullah and
Altayeb Hassan Badawi were named minister of telecommunications
and minister of culture, respectively.
Minister of industry is al-Sameeh al-Seddiq and minister of
higher education is Sumaya abu Kashawa.
Taha had announced in November that the government planned
to carry out a major Cabinet reshuffle, a move apparently aimed
at appeasing protesters after fuel price increases provoked the
country's worst unrest in years.
The government cut fuel subsidies to ease a financial crunch
aggravated by the secession of oil-producing South Sudan in
2011. Dozens of people were killed and more than 700 arrested
when protests erupted after pump prices doubled overnight.
(Reporting by Khaled Abdelaziz; Writing by Asma Alsharif;
Editing by Pravin Char and Peter Cooney)