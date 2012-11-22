KHARTOUM Nov 22 Sudan's security services have
thwarted a "sabotage attempt," state-linked media reported on
Thursday, without elaborating.
"The security and intelligence agency frustrated a sabotage
attempt this morning," the Sudanese Media Centre said in a brief
text message sent to mobile phones. Officials could not
immediately be reached for comment on the report.
Witnesses told Reuters they saw tanks and armoured vehicles
moving down a major street in central Khartoum after midnight.
Security at the defence ministry, intelligence headquarters and
other buildings appeared normal early in the morning, a Reuters
witness said.