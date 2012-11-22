KHARTOUM Nov 22 Sudan's security services have thwarted a "sabotage attempt," state-linked media reported on Thursday, without elaborating.

"The security and intelligence agency frustrated a sabotage attempt this morning," the Sudanese Media Centre said in a brief text message sent to mobile phones. Officials could not immediately be reached for comment on the report.

Witnesses told Reuters they saw tanks and armoured vehicles moving down a major street in central Khartoum after midnight. Security at the defence ministry, intelligence headquarters and other buildings appeared normal early in the morning, a Reuters witness said.